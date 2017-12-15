Police locate offender after shot fired from air-gun in Shirley

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 15:46

Christchurch Police have arrested a 17-year-old male in relation to an incident where a shot was fired through a window of a house in Shirley on Monday 4th December.

The male was arrested in Dunedin, and will be appearing in Dunedin District Court this afternoon on firearms charges.

Enquiries are still continuing into this matter.

If anyone has any further information in relation to this incident they are asked to contact Christchurch Police on (03) 363 7400, or anonymously, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Sergeant Mike Freeman, Canterbury Metro Crime.