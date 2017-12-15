New wastewater treatment plant for Kerikeri

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 16:11

Kerikeri’s ageing and failing wastewater treatment plant is set to be replaced by a new plant at a rural location 3km outside the growing town.

The Far North District Council last week voted in favour of awarding Broadspectrum Ltd a contract to construct a new Kerikeri Wastewater Treatment Plant. We will finalise an application for funding to the Ministry of Health next week after receiving a revised Northland Regional Council consent. The plant will replace the 28-year-old Shepherd Road plant, which is operating at capacity and failing to meet resource consent conditions. The new plant will be in a rural location and have the capacity to treat almost twice the wastewater the current plant treats. It is also designed so the Council can expand it easily as Kerikeri grows.

The treatment plant construction represents the second stage of the Kerikeri Wastewater Project. In May, United Civil Construction started work on a new sewerage network that will initially allow another 350 homes and businesses to connect to the wastewater scheme. United Civil has already laid about 70 per cent of the new 28km pipe network and started installing low-pressure pump stations on private properties.

Mayor John Carter says the Council is pleased to be progressing the treatment plant, which will support the growth of Kerikeri and reduce its reliance on septic tanks.

"We are still awaiting final signoff from the Ministry of Health, which is partly funding the project, and are confident we will get this because we have addressed the issues the Ministry has raised."

The Council has also addressed issues raised by stakeholders, including elected members and the Kerikeri Residents and Ratepayers Association. Engineers have also peer-reviewed the final design.

"We have designed the plant so it can be easily expanded to accommodate the growth of Kerikeri. We have also increased the capacity of the sewerage network to cope with higher volumes of wastewater in the future."

The Council aims to deliver the new plant and sewerage network so that costs to ratepayers are roughly what it estimated in 2015 when it first proposed the project.

"Costs in the construction industry have gone up 4.9 percent in the last year alone. We are working with Broadspectrum to reduce the impact that these have on the project. We will be able to provide more definitive costs when the project is completed in early to mid-2019."