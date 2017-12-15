All lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway now open

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 16:37

The Transport Agency advises motorists that traffic is now moving slowly in both directions on the Southern Motorway after two separate incidents earlier this afternoon.

Both north-bound lanes are open after a multiple vehicle crash before the Takanini off ramp. Traffic remains congested back to Ramarama, but is improving.

A crash affecting south-bound traffic at the Hill Road off-ramp was cleared earlier but traffic is heavy from Princes Street.

The Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience and advises them to avoid the motorway or delay their journey if at all possible.