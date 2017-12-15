One dead following bulldozer crash in Taranaki

|
A man has died following a bulldozer crash on Mokau Road, Mt Messenger in Taranaki today.
The bulldozer is reported to have rolled down a bank in a forestry block at around 2pm.
WorkSafe have been notified, and Police are assisting at the remote scene.
