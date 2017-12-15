Serious crash in Hamilton, Waikato

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 18:20

Police are currently in attendance at a crash on the corner of Gordonton Road and Darjon Drive in Hamilton.

Police were called to the crash at 5.21pm which involved a ute and a motorcycle.

One person has critical injuries and the Serious Crash Unit will be attending the scene.

Diversions are in place at the following intersections:

Waiere Drive and Gordonton Road.

Gordonton Road and Puketaha Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while Police and emergency services are at the scene.

There will be delays and Police ask for patience from motorists.