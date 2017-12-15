Man missing in Lake Wanaka

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 18:40

Emergency services, Wanaka Search and Rescue and Coastguard were notified when a man disappeared swimming at midday today in Lake Wanaka.

The man was on Stevensons Island when he swam out to retrieve a drifting boat but then got into trouble.

Another person swam out to help him but that person wasn’t able to locate him.

The Police National Dive Squad will arrive at Wanaka around midday tomorrow to assist with the search.