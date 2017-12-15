New look iD Dunedin Fashion Week planned for 2018

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 20:12

A new look iD Dunedin Fashion Week centred around the iD International Emerging Designers Show will be held in May 2018 at the Dunedin Town Hall.

Coming off the back of a major strategic review that positioned the Emerging show as the future of the event, a new team led by Dr Margo Barton from the Otago Polytechnic School of Design believe the new focus will see the event into the future.

The 2018 emerging show, with major funding from the Dunedin City Council, will be held at the Dunedin Town Hall over two nights - the first on Thursday May 3 is the judging night with a gala evening held the following night - Friday May 4.

Catwalk shows featuring local Dunedin designers will be held before the Emerging show, giving event goers a taste of the city’s exceptional fashion design community. A call out for designers will be made in the coming weeks.

"The feedback from the strategic review pointed overwhelmingly towards growing the Emerging show and we are well on the way to creating an inspiring and dynamic event that showcases the exceptional innovation and creativity from the world’s best emerging designers," says Dr Barton.

"No other emerging designer awards event in the world is open to the public and allows such an intimate look at the future of fashion. Heading into our 14th year of the Awards, the event has an incredible global reach and is attracting applications from around the world."

This year, 170 entries have been received from 22 countries and 56 fashion schools.

Alongside the new look event is a new look identity image created by Luke Johnston from BrandAid and photographer Emily Hlavac Green. The image - which features garments from a local emerging designer - was shot at dawn along Heyward Point Road.