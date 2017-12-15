Global Climate Run hits Auckland

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 22:47

This morning will mark the grand finale of a global run to raise awareness about climate change, by young lawyer and Kiwi expat, Lucy Edwards.

Just over a month ago, Ms. Edwards embarked on The Climate Run - a series of long-distance runs covering a total of 400 kilometres (just over 19 half marathons) in 17 of the countries worst-hit by climate change.

Ms. Edwards is returning to New Zealand after working abroad in the UK but is "taking the long way around to raise money and awareness about the urgencies of climate change".

Willing participants are invited to join Lucy for the final leg of the run in Auckland this morning, starting at St. Heliers beach at 9am.

Throughout her month-long journey, Edwards has run in a vast array of countries - such as Kosovo, Austria, Alaska and Fiji - to highlight the varied and inescapable effects of climate change. War, shifting borders, permafrost melt and relocation of entire villages are but a few of the issues Edwards’ journey is raising awareness about.

"I want to show people the lesser-reported effects of climate change, and to spur them into taking action".

As part of her call to action, Ms. Edwards is promoting Generation Zero’s proposed Zero Carbon Act, in the hope of contributing to the groundswell of public support needed to facilitate its enactment in the strongest form possible.

"As an island nation, we really need to start thinking seriously about the effects of climate change, in terms of what these effects will mean for us, as well as our pacific neighbours".

The final leg of Edwards’ intrepid journey begins at St Heliers Beach at 9.00am this Saturday, and will continue along the waterfront to the corner of Halsey Street and Jellicoe Street before returning to St Heliers Beach along the same path.