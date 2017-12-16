Search continues for swimmer missing at Lake Wanaka

Saturday, 16 December, 2017 - 12:50

The search for the missing swimmer in Lake Wanaka is continuing today.

The Police National Dive Squad has arrived and is preparing to join the search on the lake.

The man has been missing since midday yesterday when he got into trouble in the water near Stevenson Island.

A shoreline search is also being carried out on the island and members of the public might notice some areas cordoned off.

Police are being assisted by the Harbour Master.