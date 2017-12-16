Police looking for missing man in Canterbury

|
Police have serious concerns for the welfare of 41-year-old Canterbury man Glynn Cleaver who has been missing since early this morning.
He was last seen at an address in Kirwee at around 12:20am.
He was wearing jeans, a t-shirt and gumboots.
Police have been making enquiries to find Mr Cleaver and ask that anyone who sees him, or may have seen him, contacts Canterbury Police immediately via 111.
