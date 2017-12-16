$7.25 million celebration for Timaru Powerball player

Saturday, 16 December, 2017 - 20:23

A lucky player from Timaru will be feeling extra generous this festive season after winning $7.2 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The total prize is made up of $7 million from Powerball First Division and $250,000 from Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Church Street in Timaru.

Tonight’s win makes for the second Powerball scoop in December, following on from a Tauranga winner taking home $5.5 million earlier in the month.

Three lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Wellington will also be celebrating after winning $250,000 each with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Pak N Save Lincoln Road in Auckland, New World Newlands in Wellington, and on MyLotto to a player from Wellington.

Meanwhile, Strike Four rolled over and the jackpot will be $300,000 on Wednesday night’s draw.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.