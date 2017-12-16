Body found during Lake Wanaka search

Saturday, 16 December, 2017 - 16:25

A man’s body has been found during the search for a swimmer who went missing yesterday afternoon from Stevensons Island, Lake Wanaka.

The Police National Dive Squad found the body at 3.30pm today, not far from where the swimmer went missing.

Police extend their sympathies to the man’s family at this time.

It is expected that the name of the man will be released tomorrow after all next of kin has been advised.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.