2017 ICNZ and ANZIIF Scholarship winner announced

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 10:50

The Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) and the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) are pleased to announce the winner of the 2017 ICNZ and ANZIIF Scholarship is Catherine Cumpstone, Senior Consultant Fraud Analytics at IAG New Zealand.

For her winning submission on technology and regulation changes to the insurance landscape impacting customer expectations and the future of the industry, Catherine receives $10,000 to enable her to attend an international conference or seminar program.

‘Catherine’s submission was extremely well received by the judges as she provided a breadth of fresh thinking and original thought. This scholarship will provide Catherine a great opportunity to network with industry professionals and broaden her knowledge and experience,’ says ANZIIF Chief Executive Officer, Prue Willsford.

‘We received some great submissions this year, however Catherine’s essay stood out as being well thought-out and captured the customer experience from the very start. Catherine’s submission clearly showed a great understanding of the benefits and risks that arise from technology and regulation changes,’ says Tim Grafton, Chief Executive Officer at ICNZ.

The ICNZ and ANZIIF Scholarship is an annual scholarship that aims to recognise outstanding insurance professionals who demonstrate their potential to become industry leaders. It also provides young New Zealand insurance professionals with an excellent insurance industry or leadership-based development opportunity.