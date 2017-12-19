Police searching for missing Greendale man

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 11:15

Police are currently looking for 41-year-old Scott Lumsden, who has been reported as missing from the Greendale area in the Selwyn District.

Scott was last seen on Coaltrack Road around 10pm last night.

He was last seen wearing black jeans and a yellow and dark green high vis vest.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Scott, or heard from him.

Any information can be provided to the Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.