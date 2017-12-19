Construction on Johnsonville Community Hub to begin in the new year

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 11:16

Construction will begin in January 2018 on the new Johnsonville Community Hub and public library, Deputy Mayor Jill Day announced today.

The project will happen in three stages and is scheduled to open in December 2019.

The tender for the build was won by Southbase Construction Limited, which will do all three stages, including landscaping around the hub.

"I’m excited that we will break ground on this project in January. The new facilities will sit at the heart of Johnsonville and revitalise the area for youth, families and adults," says the Deputy Mayor and portfolio leader for Libraries, and Children and Young People.

"Johnsonville and the Northern Suburbs are experiencing immense population growth at the moment and we are expecting that to continue. The new hub will ensure these important community facilities are fit-for-purpose for years to come."

The new library will be larger than the existing facility, offering a flexible, modern space complemented by the latest technology and an on-site cafe for visitors.

It will be a welcome addition to the area and is located next to Wellington City Council’s Keith Spry Pool and Johnsonville Community Centre, completing the proposed Community Hub.

Special parking zones will be set up in surrounding streets during the construction period. These areas will have a 180-minute time limit to ensure ease of access and flexibility for users of the existing pool and community centre.

The current parking arrangements that informally allow for the pick-up and drop-off of children catching buses in the area will remain throughout construction. There will also be additional 15-minute parking areas on Wanaka Street.