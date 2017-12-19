Seven Sharp presenter's comments inaccurate and misleading - BSA

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 11:32

The Broadcasting Standards Authority has upheld a complaint that comments made by Mike Hosking on Seven Sharp, about who was eligible to vote for the MÄori Party, were inaccurate and misleading and breached the accuracy broadcasting standard.

On 23 August 2017, in the lead up to the 2017 General Election, the presenters of Seven Sharp discussed Vote Compass, a TVNZ tool available to assist voters to make voting decisions. In this discussion, Mr Hosking asserted that only those enrolled in a MÄori electorate were able to vote for the MÄori Party, when he said to his co-presenter, "…you can’t vote for the MÄori Party because you’re not enrolled in the MÄori electorate".

The following evening, 24 August 2017, Mr Hosking attempted to clarify his comment, saying, "the fact that anyone can vote for [the MÄori Party] as a list party I automatically assumed we all knew given we have been doing this for 20 years… and it went without saying. So hopefully that clears all of that up."

The Authority upheld a complaint that Mr Hosking’s comments were inaccurate and misleading, and that the alleged clarification broadcast on 24 August 2017 was flippant and too general to correct the inaccurate information for viewers. Voters not enrolled on the MÄori electoral roll can cast a party vote for the MÄori Party, or vote for one of the 18 MÄori Party candidates representing general electorates in the 2017 General Election.

In reaching its decision, the Authority recognised the high value and public interest in political speech during the election period, but emphasised the importance of ensuring audiences were accurately informed about election matters. It said Mr Hosking’s inaccurate comments were presented at a critical time, when voters required accurate information to enable them to make informed voting decisions.

"This was an important issue, particularly during the election period, and had the potential to significantly affect voters’ understanding of the MÄori roll and of New Zealand’s electoral system", it said.

In considering whether orders should be made, the Authority commented on the important and influential role held by programme hosts and presenters, particularly during the democratic election process.

"The incorrect statements made by Mr Hosking were presented at a critical time, when voters required accurate information to enable them to make informed voting decisions. In this case, the flippant apology provided did not reflect a genuine appreciation for the important role of media during this time."

The Authority determined it would be appropriate for the broadcaster to publicly acknowledge the breach of the accuracy standard to its audience by way of a broadcast statement on air. The Authority directed that the statement be broadcast before the 2017 summer holiday break.