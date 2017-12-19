Auditor General report highlights 'wasteful spending' at schools

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 12:03

Heads should roll over an Auditor General report slamming school spending decisions around the country, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director, Jordan Williams, said, "School boards need to get their priorities in order. Puhinui School spent $8,500 on a ride-on lawn mower, and Kingsford School spent $10,000 on vouchers, as gifts for departing principals. Both are instances where board chairs should be resigning."

"Likewise, it is an extraordinary waste of money for Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori O Hoani Waititi to pay $250,000 to send 250 students and staff on a trip to Rarotonga. Is a trip to Rarotonga seriously the best use of $250,000 for improving the education of students at that school? The Auditor General says it’s not"

"Educational outcomes for students should be at the heart of all decision making, especially financial. It seems too many schools have lost sight of their real goal."