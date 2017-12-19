Firearms incident near Hunterville

|
At approximately 9:25am Police were called to a family harm incident at the camp ground at Vinegar Hill, near Hunterville.
It was reported to Police that a man was threatening a woman with a firearm.
Police attended and the offender was subsequently shot by Police and taken into custody.
The offender has received medical attention for a non-life threatening injury.
Nobody else has been injured in the incident and support is being provided to witnesses and police staff.
We can reassure the public there is no further risk to them.
Police will be making extensive enquiries into this matter.
