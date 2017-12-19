Ministers welcome commitment to te reo in English-medium schools

|
Associate Education Ministers Kelvin Davis and Jenny Salesa have welcomed schools’ commitment to tikanga MÄori and te reo MÄori.
A New Zealand Council for Educational Research report Äkonga MÄori in English-medium primary and intermediate schools, released today, shows a majority of principals recognise the importance of te reo MÄori and tikanga MÄori for all students.
Nearly half of principals surveyed said te reo MÄori and tikanga MÄori were embedded in their school in a way that supported MÄori students’ wellbeing, almost all principals agreed their school valued te reo MÄori and most principals felt they actively promoted te reo MÄori in their school and local community.
"The majority of principals see te reo MÄori and tikanga MÄori as having value for all students and although not all schools are implementing it at a level higher than basic greetings at the moment, more and more are," Mr Davis says.
This upward trend from 2013 is putting more pressure on principals in English-medium to recruit teachers fluent in te reo MÄori.
"We know MÄori students do much better when education reflects and values their identity, language and culture, whether this is in MÄori or English medium schools. That’s why getting high-quality te reo MÄori teachers into these kura is a priority for this Government," Mr Davis says.
"Several initiatives in the Government’s $9.5 million teacher supply package, including the extension of the Voluntary Bonding Scheme, the expanded Teach First NZ programme and funding the Teacher Education Refresh programme, will support more te reo MÄori teachers into our schools and more MÄori medium teachers into our wharekura.
"There is only a first step. Increasing recruitment and retention of te reo and MÄori medium teachers over the longer term is part of my work programme in MÄori education."
Associate Minister Jenny Salesa congratulated schools and principals for their stronger focus.
"More English-medium schools are incorporating tikanga MÄori and te reo MÄori than ever before, and this better supports MÄori students."
"Ensuring teachers are skilled in te reo MÄori is a priority. The Government is committed to a future where New Zealanders from every background have been given the opportunity to learn to use te reo MÄori in everyday conversations. Building the number of teachers who can support our young people to do so is an important first step.
"By encouraging use of the MÄori language, iwi, whÄnau, Te MÄtÄwai and the community can all contribute to an inclusive and successful Aotearoa, that welcomes diversity."
The NZCER report is available at:
http://www.nzcer.org.nz/research/publications/konga-m-ori-english-medium-primary-and-intermediate-schools-findings-nzcer
