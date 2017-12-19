Taratahi and Wellington Indoor Riding School offer new programme

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 11:46

Taratahi Agricultural Training Centre have partnered with the Wellington Riding School to deliver a new Equine programme in Wellington

Taratahi Wairarapa and Wellington regional manager, Simon Bailey says the Level 3 Equine qualification Programme is a 54-credit 14-week programme and includes the New Zealand Certificate in Equine Skills, Stable Assistant.

"This programme is being welcomed by the regional equine community as it will provide the equine industry with graduates who have the skills and knowledge to manage the care, exercise and training of horses in the sport horse sector."

The programme will be based at the Wellington Indoor Riding School stables in Ohariu Valley, owned and operated by Janet and Amosa Tolo.

Students will learn specific skills and services endorsed by the industry, in a ‘real commercial on- yard’ setting.

Graduates can expect to find employment as stable assistants or senior sport horse grooms, or use this qualification to explore the wider industry. There are currently around 50 equine specific jobs advertised in New Zealand and New Zealand trained graduates are also sought after in the overseas equine sector.

Simon says they are delighted to partner with the Wellington Indoor Riding School as it offers equine students a non-residential training option.

Taratahi also delivers a residential Level 3 equine programme in the Wairarapa run at the Panorama Equestrian Centre.

The Tolos have had an extensive involvement in the equestrian sector competing, teaching/ coaching and judging. Setting up the Wellington Indoor Riding School has been a consolidation of these experiences.

Janet says they are really excited that this equine programme is available in Wellington as it’s such a great opportunity for keen equine students, and for the industry.

"We are very lucky to have amazing support from local business, including offers of workplace experience, and specialist skills discussion groups with farriers, equine vets, breakers, trainers, breeders and well-known local riders from different disciplines."