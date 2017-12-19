East Ward by-election nominations close noon Friday

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 12:50

Nominations close at noon this Friday, 22 December 2017, for Hamilton City Council’s East Ward By-Election.

To date, six formal nominations have been received, with more expected before Friday’s deadline, the current nomination list is available on the Council website.

To be eligible for nomination, a candidate must be enrolled as a Parliamentary elector and be a New Zealand citizen.

Nomination papers are available from:

Customer Services, Municipal Building, Garden Place, during business hours

by calling 0800 922 822, during business hours

via hamilton.govt.nz/byelection anytime.

Candidates’ nominations must be in the hands of the Electoral Officer or an Electoral Official no later than 12 noon Friday 22 December 2017 at the Council office.

Voting papers will be posted to voters of the East Ward from Friday 26 January 2018, for return by 12 noon on Saturday 17 February 2018. Preliminary results will be available that afternoon.

For more information including the nomination list see hamilton.govt.nz/byelection.