$14.4 million taken out of criminals' pockets in 2017

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 12:57

Criminals in New Zealand are more than $14.4 million poorer than they were at the start of 2017, thanks to a number of asset restraints and forfeitures carried out during the year by NZ Police.

The work was carried out by dedicated Asset Recovery Unit team members throughout the country, utilising the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2019. This Act allows NZ Police to restrain and forfeit assets acquired or derived from the proceeds of crime.

Detective Superintendent Iain Chapman, National Manager Financial Crime Group, says Police are extremely pleased with the results achieved this year.

"We have four Asset Recovery Units, based in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch."

"Thanks to the dedication and skill of our specialist team members, we have removed a significant amount of assets from criminals across New Zealand this year. I’m very proud of the professional and tenacious work undertaken by our people."

"Organised crime is, at its essence, profit-based crime. Therefore, every dollar taken off a criminal denies them the opportunity to enjoy the purpose of their offending.

Likewise, it prevents them reinvesting and growing their criminal activity.

The Act allows Police to systematically dismantle organised criminal groups, by targeting them in arguably the most effective way possible."

Assets restrained during the year include real estate, vehicles, motorcycles, boats and cash.

"The vast majority of the asset restraints and forfeitures carried out this year have been against organised crime groups who are involved in the manufacture and supply of methamphetamine," says Detective Superintendent Chapman.

"We know the devastation that methamphetamine is causing in our communities, and we will take every opportunity that we can to disrupt, deter and derail those seeking to profit from that devastation."