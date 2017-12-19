Parking trial for Lake Terrace

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 13:21

Parking restrictions between 6pm and 8am will be trialled on the western side of Lake Terrace from Rifle Range Road south to 88 Lake Terrace from today.

The restrictions will limit parking to 180 minutes and are in response to concerns raised by the community in regard to a number of heavy trucks that park overnight on the lakefront.

The three-month trial was adopted at the December meeting of the Taupō District Council Fences, Roading, Reserves and Dogs Committee.