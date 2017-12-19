Police disappointed with checkpoint results

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 13:46

Over the weekend the Waikato and Bay of Plenty Road Policing ran their annual Tri-Cities road policing checkpoint in Hamilton, targeting drink driving.

The results from this operation are both astounding and disappointing, as a number of drivers stopped were found to be over the legal limit.

Approximately 9,200 drivers were checked, and of these 62 drivers were processed for excess breath alcohol.

One of those stopped, who has nine previous convictions for drink driving, blew almost six times the limit.

He is currently remanded in custody and will be facing excess breath alcohol charges.

With the holiday season upon us, our staff are working hard to keep everyone on our roads safe, however we can’t do it alone.

If you are planning on heading out for a few drinks with friends during the festive, please make sure you plan ahead and either organise a sober driver or a taxi to get you home safely.

Christmas Day is less than a week away, and Police and other Emergency services want to ensure that everyone has a safe and happy holiday.

We want you here for Christmas.