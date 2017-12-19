Pair missing in Te Urewera located safe and well

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 12:46

The father and son who have been missing in Te Urewera have been located safe and well.

The pair were found by searchers on the Pukekahu track at approximately 12:10pm.

Initial reports are that the father has an ankle injury but the son is fine.

The pair will be helicoptered out of the bush and taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital for a check over.

Police would like to thank the volunteers who have assisted in this search.