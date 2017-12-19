Otago Polytechnic students empowering others

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 14:14

Otago Polytechnic students are using their tech-savvy skills to help others.

Several students in the Bachelor of Information Technology programme have developed software aimed at helping people who, because of severe motor impairments, are unable to control computers through traditional devices such as a mouse or the keyboard. The solutions include facial gestures, voice prompts and eye movement.

"Due to the relatively small size of the severely motor-impaired community and the large fixed costs of developing accessibility software, commercial accessibility software solutions are often relatively expensive," says David Rozado, Senior Lecturer, Otago Polytechnic College of Enterprise and Development.

"Until recently, open-source accessibility software solutions have been relatively scarce and the existing ones do not match the range of commercial programs. "We have leveraged capstone projects at our Bachelor of Information Technology (BIT) degree programme to guide students towards the creation of a range of open-source accessibility software solutions."

The software is available through an online repository (The Otago Polytechnic Accessibility Software Hub) to anyone "regardless of financial circumstances", David says.