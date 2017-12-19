Final report confirms positive changes by Police

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 15:05

Police has today welcomed a milestone report by the Office of the Auditor-General on its culture change progress.

The report comes at the end of a fifth and final audit of the organisation’s response to the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into historic Police conduct, made public in April 2007.

The latest report, which was tabled in Parliament today, recognises today’s Police as a fundamentally better organisation than it was in 2007, underpinned by a strong set of values and robust code of conduct.

Commenting on the latest findings, Police Commissioner Mike Bush acknowledges that while much has been achieved, ongoing focus is needed.

"We have made significant and enduring changes over the past 10 years, but this is just the beginning.

"The public can be confident that we have made good on all the recommendations following the COI, but we’re not easing up.

"More than ever before, we have a healthy and diverse Police culture that puts victims at the heart of everything we do - and we are continuing to build as a high-performing organisation.

"We aspire to constantly improve our support for victims, and to be an inclusive police service for all New Zealanders.

"We particularly want to better reflect the communities we serve - our recent recruitment video is an example of our efforts to attract an increasingly diverse workforce, as was the special Women’s Recruitment Day we held at the Royal New Zealand Police College last weekend.

"As we gear up to significantly boost Police staff numbers over coming years, there’s never been a better time to consider joining Police."