Far North District Council to tackle dust on logging roads

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 14:54

Relief is in sight for residents living on some of the Far North’s dustiest roads following a funding agreement between the Far North District Council and the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA).

NZTA has approved a Council request to reallocate agency funds so it can dust seal two critical sections of Ngapipito and Pipiwai roads.

Residents on both roads are seriously impacted by road dust, a problem that has become acute in recent years with an increase in the number of logging trucks using the district’s rural roads.

The funding agreement will see a 4.11km section of Ngapipito Road and a 1.91km of section of Pipiwai Road sealed. Work will begin this month and is due for completion by April 2018.

Operations Committee Chairperson Ann Court says that agreement to reallocate funding has provided the Council the ability to address significant summer dust problems on two roads and improve the district’s unsealed road network.

"This is a great result for families living along these roads who are dealing with unacceptable levels of dust. I am happy that they will begin experiencing significantly improved conditions before the summer is over."

However, Ms Court says that the decision does not mean all dust-prone roads will now be sealed. "There is a very high threshold applied by NZTA before funds can be reallocated for dust mitigation. In this case, we demonstrated that forestry traffic will be using these two roads for at least another 10 years and that the cost of applying normal levels of dust suppressants over a decade would be similar to sealing the roads."

In further good news for residents, NZTA has agreed to further dust reduction measures by approving the reallocation of additional funds to strengthen and improve the resilience of more than 40km of unsealed roads. An 11.35km section of Ngapipito Road, an 11.26km section of Pipiwai Road and an 18.21km stretch of Matawaia-Maromaku Road will be upgraded. Works will include laying geotextiles to strengthen road edges, extending culverts and improving drainage. The Council will also improve visibility on corners

Ms Court says the strengthening work, which is due to be completed by May 2018, will reduce the cost of maintaining the busy forestry routes for at least another five years. That will allow the Council to divert maintenance funds to other parts of the district’s unsealed road network.

She says the Council will seek funding to carry out more dust mitigation and strengthening work as soon possible.