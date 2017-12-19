QLDC looking for input on Draft Disability Policy

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 15:51

Queenstown Lakes District Council is seeking input from the community on a new Draft Disability Policy. This aim of this policy is to guide QLDC and our community to be consistently responsive to the needs of disabled people living in and visiting our district. As part of QLDC’s aim of supporting and advocating for a more inclusive and diverse community, QLDC has developed a Draft Disability policy which it hopes to adopt by May next year.

QLDC Corporate Manager Michelle Morss sees this as an important step for Council. "Around a quarter of the population in Otago and Southland are disabled in some form and with an ever-ageing population, ensuring the needs of disabled people are met by Council will become increasingly important in years to come."

"This is a starting point for Council and it’s important that our community contributes to the policy as it will allow us to set a good foundation for future initiatives," said Ms Morss.

This draft policy sets goals and measurable actions for improving participation and removing barriers for disabled people living in and visiting our community. Barriers are obstacles that make it difficult - or sometimes impossible - for disabled people to fully participate in life. There are many different types of barrier both visible and invisible, including physical, communication or attitudinal barriers.

As a local authority responsible for building and managing key public assets and delivering essential services, QLDC can play an important role in demonstrating leadership and reducing barriers.

"Ultimately we want everyone to be able to enjoy everything our district has to offer, and we want to make this as easy and inclusive as possible. This is the first step in an ongoing process and we look forward to hearing what our community thinks," said Ms Morss.

Anyone with an interest in the Draft Disability Policy is encouraged to leave feedback until 9 February 2017. This can be done on the QLDC website (http://www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/your-views/draft-qldc-disability-policy) by emailing services@qldc.govt.nz or by calling 03 441 0499.