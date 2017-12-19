Serious crash at Whakamarama

|
Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on State Highway 2 at Whakamarama, Bay of Plenty.
It happened around 4:05pm near Apata Station Road, and involved 2 vehicles.
Two people have received serious injuries and a helicopter is on the way to the scene.
Traffic will be delayed for a time - some diversions are in place, including down Apata Station Road.
Motorists are asked to have patience and avoid travel in the area if possible.
