Serious crash at Whakamarama

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 16:25

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on State Highway 2 at Whakamarama, Bay of Plenty.

It happened around 4:05pm near Apata Station Road, and involved 2 vehicles.

Two people have received serious injuries and a helicopter is on the way to the scene.

Traffic will be delayed for a time - some diversions are in place, including down Apata Station Road.

Motorists are asked to have patience and avoid travel in the area if possible.