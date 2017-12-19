Update on incident at Vinegar Hill near Hunterville

|
A 22-year-old man remains in Police custody in hospital following a family harm incident at Vinegar Hill this morning.
He was arrested for presenting a firearm but formal charges are yet to be laid.
He is currently in a stable condition and will be undergoing surgery on an injury to his arm this evening.
The investigation is ongoing.
