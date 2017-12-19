Concrete spill on motorway

|
Police advise that Auckland's Southern Motorway southbound, between Market Road and Greenlane, is partially blocked following a spillage of wet concrete which is affecting two of the three lanes.
Contractors are in the process of cleaning up the spill but there will be significant delays.
Drivers are asked to exit the motorway at Market Road, and use Great South Road before re-entering the motorway at Greenlane.
