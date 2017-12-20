Fatal crash on Kempthorne Road in Clutha District

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 06:56

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash between Switzers Road and Moncurs Road at about 11pm on 19 December.

The single occupant of the vehicle died following a crash, where it appears the vehicle has left the road and crashed into a paddock.

The road was closed for sometime while the Serious Crash Unit investigated and the road was cleared by about 1am.