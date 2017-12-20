Truck crash on SH4 near Tohunga Junction

|
Police are at the scene of a truck crash, between Tohunga Road and Middle Road.
It appears a truck has collided with a bank and the driver is trapped, approximately 9km north of Raetihi.
A helicopter has been requested and the driver is in serious to moderate conditon.
Although the road is not completely closed, emergency services are at the scene and a large-vehicle tow has been called.
There will be delays.
