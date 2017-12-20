Traffic diverted after crash in Karapiro

|
One person is trapped in vehicle after a logging truck and a car collided on SH29 between Tirau Road and Taotaoroa Road at 4.49am this morning.
Emergency services are at the scene and the road is closed.
Diversion are in place, and motorists are asked to be patient.
