Serious crash in Pyes Pa

Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, will be closed following a serious crash this evening.
A single vehicle has gone into a tree, between Williams Road and Taumata Road, around 10:15pm.
The road will be closed while the Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.
Motorists are asked to avoid travelling this route if possible.
