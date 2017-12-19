Poeple urged to protect kauri these holidays - Tree Council

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 22:48

The Tree Council is calling on everyone to do their bit to protect our iconic kauri forests this Christmas as people pack their cars ready to head off for the holidays.

Kauri dieback is an unprecedented threat to this unique forest ecosystem, it is killing trees in the WaitÄkere Ranges, Northland, the Coromandel and on Great Barrier Island. The microscopic spores are spread through the movement of soil and can hitch a ride on our shoes, boots, tramping gear, walking sticks, bike and car tyres, in fact anything that comes into contact with the soil - including dog paws.

The best gift you can give to kauri would be to stay away from them, wherever you are in the country. Please respect the rÄhui in place in the WaitÄkere Ranges and keep out of all forest tracks.

At the moment kauri dieback has not been detected in the Hunua Ranges, but the influx of Christmas and New Year holidaymakers increases the risk for this and all areas with kauri.

If you are planning on visiting kauri forests anywhere in the North Island make sure you follow the hygiene protocols - clean all your gear before and after you enjoy the bush.

Scrub your gear using an inside sink with hot soapy water - remove all soil

Spray with household disinfectant - kill remaining spores

Always use disinfectant cleaning stations and clean thoroughly before spraying

Stay on the track and off kauri roots

Keep dogs on a lead in the forest

The Tree Council Secretary Dr Mels Barton encourages you to explore new areas

"this summer take the opportunity to go on tour and visit places you’ve never been before instead of the WaitÄkere Ranges. The prolonged hot weather will be stressing kauri and other trees, so please help them by staying out of the bush and enjoy the beach instead".

This Christmas take your presents and good wishes with you, but leave kauri dieback disease behind.