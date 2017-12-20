Want to light a fire? Call FENZ

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 05:33

Last summer New Zealand councils were responsible for declaring and enforcing any fire restrictions or fire bans in rural areas.

When a ban or restriction or open fire season was announced we would put this information on our website and facebook page and put a public notice about it in the local newspapers. People often got in touch with us to ask about getting fire permits and to check the fire status.

That has all changed and now these matters are handled by Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ).

We have links to this organisation’s fire pages on our website and our call centre people can check information on it if you ring in, but over time we expect people will begin to stop calling Council for these services, and start calling FENZ direct or checking FENZ’s website.

This change follows the new Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) Act 2017 coming into force on 1 July 2017, repealing and replacing the Forest and Rural Fires Act 1997 and the NZ Fire Services Act.

Council still has a number of matters relating to fire in its bylaws, but these will be reviewed and quite likely revoked, next year.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has declared a Restricted Fire Season including the urban areas. Fire permit requests should be referred to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

For more information go to FENZ website www.checkitsalright.nz to check the fire season and apply online for fire permits or call FENZ on 09 401 0723.