Work on Ballance site in Whangarei

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 05:33

Whangarei District Council is planning to redevelop the old Ballance Fertilizer site on Port Road, although exactly what kind of development it will be has yet to be decided.

In the meantime, contractors will begin dismantling the building and clearing the site late January 2018.

"This former fertilizer storage facility (Fagans Fertiliser Store and Ballance Agri-nutrients) contains a lot of asbestos. Removing it was always going to require very careful, well-planned, well-executed work, so we have been planning that for some time," said property manager Mike Hibbert.

"A class A asbestos removal contractor has been engaged for the asbestos work. The building’s asbestos sheeting will be coated with a PVA/water mixture (to enclose fibres) before being wrapped in plastic and trucked to Puwera Landfill for disposal. "All works will be performed in accordance with the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 and the Worksafe Approved Code of Practice for the Management and Removal of Asbestos."

"Council is now satisfied that this site can be cleared in a way that ensures the safety of the public and has let the $700,000 contract to demolition specialists Ceres New Zealand LLC.

Mr Hibbert said disruption to Port Road traffic will be minimal, with trucks making left turns only and barriers used to keep the public safe. Asbestos air monitoring will be performed at several locations around the site boundary and all works will be monitored by a licensed asbestos assessor.

"To protect the environment, all runoff will be captured or treated to prevent sediment or asbestos entering the harbour. Dust will be controlled with water misting as required and plastic drop sheets will be laid below work areas to prevent asbestos entering soils."

The job will include:

- removing all the asbestos cladding and asbestos containing material

- demolition of the site buildings down to the concrete slab and a site tidy-up.

Following demolition, an environmental site assessment will investigate soil and groundwater conditions beneath the site and identify whether any remediation works are required.