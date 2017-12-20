Fatal crash in Herbert

|
A man has died following a crash this morning at about 1.50am on Wainakarua Road, Herbert.
The vehicle crashed into a bridge between Herbert-Hampden Road and Woodburn Road.
Police will be investigating at the scene to establish the cause, however it appears that no other vehicle was involved.
