Fatal crash in Pyes Pa

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 08:10

Police and emergency services were called to a crash near Oropi around 10.15pm last night, where a car hit a tree.

The driver died at the scene which was on Pyes Pa Road between Williams Road and Taumata Road.

The scene was closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit investigated.

The deceased will be named when all next of kin have been notified.