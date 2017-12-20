Officer struck by fleeing driver, Whakatane

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 09:16

A male Police officer has been struck by a fleeing driver near Whakatane.

He is being attended to by ambulance staff.

The incident happened at the intersection of SH30 and Kope Drain Rd in Awakeri, Whakatane area.

The car involved has been found and enquiries are being made to locate the male driver.

We advise people in the area not to pick up hitch-hikers.

If anyone sees anyone behaving suspiciously in the area, they are asked to call 111.

- Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander, Kevin Taylor.