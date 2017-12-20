Coronet Peak Happiness Trees raised $5,468 for Happiness House

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 09:33

With only two days to go until the givealittle page closes [Friday 22nd], Coronet Peak’s Happiness Tree initiative has raised $5,468 for local charity Happiness House, in the process eradicating over 200 wilding pines on the mountain.

From early December until Monday the 18th of December, Coronet Peak staff have been taking orders to deliver Christmas trees across Queenstown, with donations for the tree going to Happiness House via the givealittle donation page. Although final orders for trees were taken on Monday, the page remains open until Midnight Friday December 22 for straight donations - no more trees are being delivered.

Nigel Kerr, Coronet Peak Ski Area manager, said the campaign had been a real success.

"As soon as we put up the page, the orders rolled in and it has been steady ever since helped by word of mouth in the community," he said.

"It’s been great to see locals support the cause, both to get rid of non-natives as well as donate to Happiness House, who do such incredible work in Queenstown out of their Park street premises."

"We take our Kaitiaki [guardianship] responsibility very seriously, with our eradication and revegetation program, but we’re also delighted this year to be able to put the trees to good use - bringing joy to people in their homes and indirectly to clients of Happiness House.

"Some of our maintenance guys have really taken to this, and have been turning up to work wearing elf costumes. The Christmas spirit is well and truly present up at the Peak.

"Finally, we’d like to thank locals for their donations."

How it has worked

A minimum $20 donation is donated through the givealittle page and will go directly to Happiness House in exchange for a hand-picked Christmas Tree delivered to locals’ doors by the Coronet Peak maintenance team, AKA the Coronet Peak elves.