Napier Library temporarily closes its doors

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 09:33

Packing is well underway at Napier Library, which closes at 12 noon this Friday (22 December) in preparation for its reopening in a temporary location, MTG Hawke’s Bay, on 7 February 2018.

The temporary library will be accessed mainly through the Century Theatre Foyer steps on Herschell Street, however, it can also be accessed through the main entrance of MTG, on Tennyson Street. A new ramp is being constructed to ensure the library entrance is pushchair and wheelchair friendly. Taradale Library will operate as usual during the period the city library is unavailable, being closed only on statutory holidays.

"We have increased the number of books available at Taradale Library and these extra items include all of the current newspapers, best-sellers, and best-seller magazines," says Darran Gillies, Napier Library Manager.

The heritage collection, auto manuals, and maps will still be available for borrowing, too, and can be reserved either onsite at Taradale or via the Napier Libraries website from 8 January. Borrowers will be contacted when the item is available to be collected, from Taradale Library only. From 7 February, items from all library collections will be available to reserve, and will be able to be collected from either library within two working days of the request.

Other changes related to Napier Library include: extended loan periods for items until this Friday, fees to reserve items being removed, and book drop off points being established at MTG Hawke’s Bay, Kennedy Park Resort, National Aquarium of New Zealand, and Pak ‘n’ Save Tamatea.

Opening hours for Napier Library from February are proposed to be 9.30am to 5pm, seven days a week, and are likely to be confirmed at this afternoon’s last Napier City Council meeting for the year. Taradale Library’s hours are also proposed to increase, so it will be open 9.30am to 5.30pm weekdays, and weekends from 10am to 4pm.

NCC began making plans to shift staff out of the Library and Civic buildings into alternative city offices after a seismic strength report into the current Napier Library building found it to achieve just 15% of New Building Standards, with the Civic Building rated 10%.

Investigations into the viability and cost of refurbishing and strengthening the buildings continue. Library staff are the last to be relocated from the Library building. Civic building staff will complete their relocation on Thursday.