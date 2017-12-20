Auckland City Mission: Helping Aucklanders in need at Christmas

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 09:43

When you’re wrapping gifts to go under the Christmas tree this year, remember the thousands of Aucklanders who will spend the festive season in poverty - and consider making a donation to the Auckland City Mission in the name of a loved one in lieu of giving a present.

With less than a week to go until Christmas, the Mission’s annual fundraising appeal has only raised a third of the $1.3 million they need to help desperate Aucklanders make it through the holiday season and into the New Year.

City Missioner Chris Farrelly is urging Aucklanders who are able to consider making a financial donation to the Mission this Christmas, to help not only the people who have been queueing up outside their Hobson Street Drop-in Centre for food parcels and children’s gifts, but to continue to operate its essential social services throughout the New Year.

"Christmas is the season of goodwill, and I’m humbled and heartened by the support that Aucklanders have already shown to the Mission this year," Mr Farrelly says. "But when Christmas is over, thousands of families across Auckland will still be living in deprivation and desperation.

"December is our busiest time of year, with more than 4,000 people coming to us for food parcels and presents for their children in the three weeks leading up to Christmas, and 2,000 people coming to our Christmas lunch. These are people who can’t afford even a single present for their children, or a special meal on Christmas Day. On the week leading up to Christmas we are now seeing record numbers coming through the Mission every day," Mr Farrelly continues.

"The beginning of the New Year is also a time when we experience high demand, particularly from families who have run out of money and food for their children."

Last year, the Mission distributed around 13,000 emergency food parcels to Aucklanders in desperate need - 4,000 of those in December alone.

Over 80% of the Mission’s services are funded through donations, and year-round, they provide not only emergency food parcels, but also low-cost healthcare, drug and alcohol services, outreach support for rough sleepers and isolated elderly people, an activities programme and community centre for central Auckland’s homeless population, and a Crisis Care service for low-income individuals and families.

Donations can be made at aucklandcitymission.org.nz or by calling the Mission on 09 303 9200.

The Mission’s annual Christmas appeal is running until 15 January 2018.

