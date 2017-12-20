Pakuratahi River open for swimming as toxic algae begins to fade

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 10:24

The Pakuratahi River, which flows through Kaitoke Regional Park north of Upper Hutt, is now open for swimming and dog walking following the gradual disappearance of the toxic algae that has seen it off limits for recreation.

Despite lack of meaningful rainfall the latest testing has shown that toxic algae have largely gone from the river and warning signs have been removed. As a result, the entire Pakuratahi River is swimmable down to where it joins the Hutt River at Pakuratahi Forks.

However, the Hutt River remains closed until tests are taken just after Christmas, at which point we will update the community on whether it is safe to swim. Further south, the Petone foreshore is safe for swimming.

Remember to check the Safe To Swim page to find up-to-date information on toxic algae, and to see our interactive map to check out conditions at your local spot