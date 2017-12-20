Migration slows while visitor numbers rise - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 10:32

New Zealand saw a net gain of 70,400 migrants in the year ended November 2017, with 131,500 migrant arrivals and 61,200 migrant departures, Stats NZ said today.

The annual net migration in November 2017 was at the same level as the November 2016 year, and continued the recent trend of reducing annual net migration levels since the peak of 72,400 in the July 2017 year.

Non-New Zealand citizen migrant arrivals contributed to most of the net migration.

"The slowing of annual net migration was driven by record non-New Zealand citizen migrant departures," population statistics senior manager Peter Dolan said. "There were 27,800 in the November 2017 year, compared with 22,900 in the November 2016 year."

Migration saw a net loss of 1,300 New Zealand citizens in the November 2017 year.

Start of peak visitor season sees rise in visitors to New Zealand

A record 3.71 million visitors arrived in New Zealand in the November 2017 year. This was an 8 percent increase from the November 2016 year.

In the month of November 2017, 360,100 visitors arrived in New Zealand, 33 percent more than in October 2017, signalling the start of the peak visitor season.

"Just over half of the November 2017 visitor arrivals were holidaymakers, and nearly one-quarter were visiting friends and relatives," Mr Dolan said.

Kiwis take a record number of overseas trips

New Zealand residents took a record 2.84 million overseas trips in the November 2017 year, up 10 percent on the November 2016 year.

In the month of November 2017, Kiwis took 223,000 trips overseas, up 7 percent from November 2016. The biggest increases were to Australia, China, and the Philippines. The biggest decrease was to Indonesia.

Seasonal fluctuations in short-term traveller numbers describes how the number of overseas visitors in New Zealand, and New Zealand residents travelling overseas, varies across each day of the year.

Short-term travellers or migrants?

International migration statistics rely on the information provided on passenger cards at the time of travel. The reported intended length of stay in New Zealand, or intended time away from New Zealand, largely determines whether the passenger is a short-term traveller or a migrant. Generally, visitor arrivals and resident departures are those intending to stay or be away for less than one year; migrants are those intending to stay or be away for one year or more.