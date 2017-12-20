Oil Free Wellington launches rally to shut down 2018 oil summit

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 10:55

Today Oil Free Wellington has launched its campaign for a climate justice rally to shut down the Oil Summit in Wellington, March 2018, releasing a "what if..." video showing what could happen if the Labour government committed to a moratorium on fossil fuel exploration.

Spokesperson Michelle Ducat says, "the government needs to listen to the science and protests calling for climate justice and a just transition to a sustainable world. This means halting all exploration and withdrawing all existing permits for exploration and drilling."

This happens at the same time as seismic blasting for oil begins off the coast of Taranaki, despite local opposition and protests around the country. The same boat, the Amazon Warrior (also called the Beast), has been conducting seismic blasting in New Zealand waters since November 2016 for companies such as Statoil and Chevron, and has faced concerted opposition.

Michelle continues, "these companies are seeking profit and will not surrender their permits, if they think there is money to be made, unless the government makes them surrender their permits. If the government is serious about climate change being a "nuclear free moment" then they need to stop making excuses, put in place a moratorium, and work with affected people and groups such as iwi, hapu and unions, to achieve a just transition for a sustainable and fair future for all."

She continues, "we know that exploration for fossil fuels cannot continue. In order to avoid catastrophic climate change we can't burn all the fossil fuels which we’ve already found, let alone explore for more.

The Oil Summit is an annual business conference which has been running for several years. During that time thousands of square kilometres have been opened for oil and gas exploration, some areas even outside of New Zealand's territory or exclusive economic zone. The conferences have faced escalating protests with most recently hundreds blocking the entrances and delaying the conference for hours when it was held in New Plymouth in March 2017. In March 2018 the conference is taking place in Wellington.

Michelle continues, "the government and fossil fuel companies need to know that they will continue to face concerted opposition to their plans for more oil and gas exploration, and if they do not make the transitions needed towards a just and sustainable society then people will make these changes. They will see this with the upcoming community flotilla in Taranaki and the climate justice rally in Wellington at their business conference."

Oil Free Wellington warmly invites everyone keen to stand up for climate justice, and a fair and sustainable future, to the rally for climate justice on March 26, Wellington.