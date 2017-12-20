Whangarei council reinstates Paper4trees programme

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 12:07

The Whangarei District Council has this week announced it is reinstating its sponsorship of the region’s Paper4trees programme, which offers schools native trees as a reward for their recycling efforts.

Council will fund 600 native trees, which will go to 78 schools and early childhood centres in our District in time for World Environment Day in 2018.

"It’s a fantastic Christmas gift," says Paper4trees National Manager Hope Lawsen. "This will mean 600 more living native trees planted in the Whangarei area and that’s far better than tinsel or fairy lights or chopped-off pine trees that will be dead by January."

Ms Lawsen says Council has been a great supporter of the programme, which encourages schools and preschools to recycle cardboard and paper, five out of the last six years. However, budget constraints prevented the local authority from helping with tree purchases last year.

"But this year, they’ve returned with a whole Santa sack full of trees - we’re thrilled."

The Paper4trees programme started in Whangarei in 2008. Since then, it has given away more than 4100 native trees and participating schools have recycling more than 1000 tonnes of paper and cardboard.