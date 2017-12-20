New Brighton beachside playground opens

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 12:33

Today Development Christchurch Limited (DCL) opened the New Brighton Beachside Playground, in time for families to enjoy this summer. The playground is situated to the north of the New Brighton Library, adjacent to the foreshore.

A festive opening event was held for local residents and their children, where Councilor David East and Coastal-Burwood Community Board Chairperson Kim Money officially opened the new playground.

DCL Chief Executive Rob Hall says that the opening of the playground marks the first stage of the seaside suburb’s revitalisation. "It’s really exciting to start seeing results in New Brighton, and to have such a family friendly attraction as the first project to come up is just fantastic." Mr. Hall says.

"A number of local school children and community members were involved in design workshops which laid the foundation for the designers. DCL is really looking forward to showing them what we’ve done with their ideas."

A variety of dry and wet play equipment is featured in the new playground. DCL has also worked with NgÄi Tahu and Matapopore to design a large waka that children will be able to climb and play on.

Swings, ropes, and slides comprise the more traditional playground equipment, while modern touches include a motion spinner, accessible carousel, musical toys, and water cannons. A ‘clone’ of the iconic whale also features in the new splash-pad play area. Although opening today, a variety of features will be added over the New Year to further enhance the playground.

"This is just the beginning for New Brighton. Design work on the Christchurch Hot Pools is progressing well following community feedback, and we look forward to making future announcements."

"I’m incredibly proud of our small DCL team, who have brought this project in ahead of time, and under budget. We’re thrilled that families living in New Brighton and wider Christchurch will be able to enjoy this fantastic facility over the summer." Mr. Hall says.

The Beachside Playground is the first in a series of initiatives to kick-start New Brighton’s revitalisation. The New Brighton Regeneration Project aims to draw people into the village centre through the development of attractions such as the new playground and the Christchurch Hot Pools, as well as by making improvements to Marine Parade and Brighton Mall.